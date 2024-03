The Amazeum and a magician will bring two events for children during Spring Break, March 18-22, at Lincoln Public Library.

On Tuesday, March 19, the Scott Family Amazeum of Bentonville will offer the following activities:

10-11 a.m., Playdough Impressions, for preschoolers.

1-2 p.m., Maker Fashion, ages 6-12.

2:30-3:30 p.m., Paper Quilling, teens.

George Reader will bring his magic show to the library at 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 20.