Bringing humor and laughter to Storytime





LINCOLN -- The new children's librarian at Lincoln Public Library started in the position Feb. 1, though she has been with the library since September.

Rebecca Woodard lives just outside Lincoln city limits on Jackson Highway and said she sees the position as an opportunity to widen a child's perspective.

"I want to introduce them to different subjects with humor," Woodard said.

Case in point, she read several books during Storytime last week about animals farting.

Woodard said she wanted to work for the library because of her respect for library Director Dianna Payne.

"It's a very good environment here," she said.

Storytime at Lincoln Public Library has a range of ages, from preschool to teenager, because the area has a number of homeschool families. Woodard said part of her job is finding a happy medium to appeal to the different age groups.

She said she likes to laugh and that's the fun part of being the children's librarian, the ability to laugh and passing that on to the children.

This is Woodard's first position in a public setting. She has taught children at church in the past. Her degree is in communication and art and she is looking for opportunities to help children be creative.

One idea is sponsoring two contests each month. For March, children can create a bookmark and the winning design will be used as the official bookmark for the summer reading program.

Another goal is to spur children to learn about authors and their books. She has a matching game for children to match up titles and authors as the second contest in March.

April is National Poetry Month and contests will center around a poetry theme in April.

Another project is a collaborative activity to make feathers using diffusable color paper. Woodard said the idea is not original with her, but the feathers will be used to create wings on the wall and children can take a picture of themselves with the wings behind them and know they had a part in the project.

Woodard said Leandra Kapity, her predecessor in the position, set her up for success in Lincoln.

"I'm following what Leandra did. She set the foundation and is so creative and business minded," Woodard said.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Troy Oliver, 10, helps his sister, Charlotte Oliver, 6, with her craft activity during Storytime last week at Lincoln Public Library. They were making boats and then had goldfish crackers for a snack.





