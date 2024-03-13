Farmington girls champs, boys second

HOT SPRINGS -- Farmington's girls defeated Morrilton, 58-31, to wrap up a fifth straight championship appearance while the Cardinal boys brought home a state runner-up trophy from Thursday's Class 4A State Finals.

The date, Thursday, March 7, 2024, marks the first time in school history that Farmington has ever won two trophies on the same day of state tournament competition in the illustrious history of its basketball program -- and denotes the fourth anniversary of the Lady Cardinals' last state tournament game of the 2019-2020 season played on Saturday, March 7, 2020, when coach Brad Johnson guided Farmington to a 76-64 defeat of No. 1 seed Batesville in the Class 4A State girls basketball tournament hosted by the school at Cardinal Arena.

'For us to be able to play as well as we did today was just a testament to our kids and the effort that they just continue to put out every single day,'' Johnson said. "I love them, I'm proud of them. It's just an outstanding effort and for us to be able to cap this season off, right here on this stage on this day it's one of the most special things I have been a part of as a coach."

Girls -- Farmington 58, Morrilton 31

Senior point guard Reese Shirey wrapped up an incredible girls basketball career playing well in her fourth state finals, something only a handful of players accomplished. Shirey took care of the ball, committing only a single turnover. She was named State Tournament MVP after picking her spots to score 15 points, dish out 4 assists and pull down 8 rebounds.

"She has a basketball IQ off the charts. I'm bragging on her in front of her. She's going to hear all these lovely things I'm going to say about her," Johnson said. "This kid is an unbelievable competitor. She's an unbelievable winner and what you see from her on the floor is what we get every day in practice."

Morrilton's Sophia Wahrmund knocked down a 3-pointer with 16.2 seconds left in the first quarter. Shirey answered with a free-throw-line jumper to close out the quarter with the Lady Cardinals leading 14-7.

She had another key bucket late in the first half, driving the lane with a left-handed dribble, and finishing that was part of a 16-0 Farmington run that turned an 18-14 lead into a 20-point cushion. Shirey deprived the Lady Devil Dogs of a chance to score last by stealing the ball with 17.5 seconds remaining in the second quarter to preserve a 34-14 halftime cushion.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Shirey again utilized a left-handed dribble to penetrate and score going to the hoop. That basket established a 56-26 Lady Cardinal lead and activated a running clock.

There were stellar contributions from the supporting cast.

Zoey Bershers added 11 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals and a number of blocked shots. Marin Adams also scored 11 points and had 6 rebounds. Kaycee McCumber had 9 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals. J'Myra London had 7 points and 2 steals.

The Lady Cardinals finished unbeaten in Arkansas with an overall record of 37-1 and 14-0 in the 4A-1 Conference. The girls won conference, district, regional and state championships.

Boys -- Little Rock Christian 71, Farmington 56

The Warriors jumped out to a 19-4 lead at the end of the first quarter, then matched the Cardinals point-for-point the rest of the way as Layne Taylor came alive, scoring 40 points in the last game of an outstanding high school boys basketball career.

Layne Taylor finished 16 of 33 from the field, but only 3 of 12 from 3-point land. Farmington shot just 5 of 26 as a team for 19.2 percent on threes compared to Little Rock Christian's 9 for 26, a 34.6 percentage. For a team which relied heavily upon its 3-point shooting throughout the season the unfamiliarity with Bank OZK Arena where there are no walls directly behind the goals, this became a factor.

That's the way the Class 4A State Finals went for the Farmington boys basketball team, which finished in second place with a 71-56 loss to the Warriors on Thursday at Bank OZK Arena in downtown Hot Springs.

"We're going to be disappointed we didn't win a state championship, but I told these guys when we get here, there's 48 4A teams," said Farmington coach Johnny Taylor. "We're a finalist. We're one of two. They're going to forever be that. I know nobody remembers second place, but we will celebrate that and try and use that to catapult our program even further."

Layne Taylor scored 27 of his 40 points in the second half. Jaxon Berry had 8 points and 5 rebounds. Sam Kirkman had 5 points. Mason Simpson finished with 3 points and 5 rebounds as the Cardinals concluded a magnificent season with an overall record of 35-3 and 14-0 in the 4A-1 Conference. The boys won conference, district and regional championships on their way to winning the school's first ever state tournament trophy in basketball.