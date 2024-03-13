Late Gentry rally ties Lincoln boys 2-2

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln junior Kale Jones (No. 5) tries to maintain control of the ball with a Gentry defender bearing down on him while teammate Peyton Grisham (No. 3) fills the wing during a run. Grisham had a goal on a header and Jones scored on a penalty kick. The teams played to a 2-2 nonconference tie in boys soccer action at Lincoln's Wolfpack Stadium on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. LINCOLN -- Gentry scored two late goals to earn a 2-2 tie with Lincoln in nonconference boys soccer action on Tuesday, March 5, at Wolfpack Stadium. Already a subscriber? Log in!