One injured in accident

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Farmington police and fire departments responded to a two-vehicle accident around 5 p.m., Thursday, March 7 at the intersection of Southwinds Drive and Cimarron Place. The Dodge Dakota was traveling south on Southwinds, when a Honda Civic pulled out from Cimarron Place. The woman driving the Civic was taken to a local hospital in Rogers, according to police.

