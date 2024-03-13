Police report

FARMINGTON

Daisy Bohannan, 34, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 2 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, furnishing prohibited articles, tampering with evidence.

Richard Dacheff, 51, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 2 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, furnishing prohibited articles, tampering with evidence.

Andrew Adams, 20, of Farmington, was cited March 2 in connection with open container.

Jennifer Blair, 39, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 4 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shawnee Francis, 21, of Farmington, was arrested March 6 in connection with domestic battery third degree.

Colton Davis, 32, of Farmington, was arrested March 7 in connection with domestic battery third degree, interference with emergency communications, terroristic threatening, false imprisonment.