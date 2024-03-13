Restaurant inspections

Feb. 26

Jim's Razorback Pizza

207 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: One employee used the produce sink as a handwash sink. The self-closing device on the ladies restroom was missing. The coving by the handwash sink was pulling away from the wall; there was a hinge joint piece missing from the right prep table lid cover, and the seals on the walk-in cooler were starting to separate.

Prairie Grove Elementary School

801 Viney Grove Road, Prairie Grove.

Priority violations: The hot water sanitizing dish machine was at 156 degrees. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: Ice paddle for cooling was sitting directly on the freezer wire racks. There was damaged flooring outside of the walk-in cooler. The walk-in cooler door had a small cut and insulation was visible.

Feb. 27

Flash Market

403 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove. Priority violations: A box of No Doz expired 12/23; a box of Claritin expired 9/22; six packages of Halls expired 2/23/24; nine packages of Halls expired 12/12/23; multiple packages of Tylenol were expired (two expired 6/23, two expired 7/23, 10 expired 10/23 and two expired 01/24); a package of Pepto expired 11/23; two boxes of Motrin expired 8/23; eight boxes of Advil expired 10/23; two boxes of Advil expired 12/23; six boxes of Benadryl expired 12/23; and two boxes of ZZZQuil expired 8/23. Priority foundation violations: Breakfast sandwiches and wraps in the grab-and-go were not date-marked. Core violations: None.

Feb. 28

Taqueria El Jefe

169 W. Main St., Farmington.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.