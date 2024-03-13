State basketball finals frenzy

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Farmington juniors 6-feet-3 Zoey Bershers (left) and 6-feet-1 Kaycee McCumber react with jubilation after McCumber drained a 3-pointer to give the Lady Cardinals an 18-12 lead with 6:35 left in the second quarter during its 58-31 victory over Morrilton in Thursday's Class 4A girls basketball state championship game. Bershers finished with 11 points, 4 rebounds and several blocked shots, while McCumber added 9 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and had at least one block.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Farmington senior guard Cameron Crisman beats his man to the baseline on a designed play where he would dribble hard to the goal using all the real estate available, then leap out of bounds and fire a pass to a teammate spotted up in the opposite corner for an open 3-point look. Crisman executed this play perfectly and Layne Taylor drilled a trifecta to keep the Cardinals within 57-43 with 4:45 to go in Thursday's Class 4A State boys basketball finals against Little Rock Christian. Farmington whittled its deficit down to 10 points at the 1:39 mark, but couldn't get any closer and lost 71-56. The Cardinals finished their season 35-3.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Farmington senior Hannah Moss fends off an effort by Morrilton senior Jessi Hunt to poke the ball loose by handing it off to senior point guard Reese Shirey in the first half of the Lady Cardinals' 58-31 victory over Morrilton in Thursday's Class 4A girls basketball state championship game. Farmington finished with an overall record of 37-1 and 14-0 in the 4A-1 Conference. The girls won conference, district, regional and state championships and made history by combining with the boys team, which finished second in the finals, to bring home two state tournament trophies in basketball on the same day.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Farmington senior Mason Simpson shoots a 3-pointer before the outstretched hand of Little Rock Christian's 6-feet-6 Landren Blocker can get to him. Simpson had three points as the Cardinals lost to the Warriors, 71-56, in the Class 4A State boys basketball finals Thursday at Bank OZK Arena in downtown Hot Springs. Farmington made history by bringing home two trophies from the state finals with the girls placing first and the boys second in the state tournament.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Farmington senior Reese Shirey scores two of her 15 points to go with 8 rebounds, 4 assists and a steal in leading the Lady Cardinals to a 58-31 victory over Morrilton in Thursday's Class 4A girls basketball state championship game. The 5-6 senior point guard committed only one turnover in the contest and was named MVP of the state tournament during a historic season, which Farmington finished with an overall record of 37-1 and 14-0 in the 4A-1 Conference. The girls won conference, district, regional and state championships and made history by combining with the boys team, which finished second in the finals, to bring home two state tournament trophies in basketball on the same day.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Farmington senior J'Myra London attempts a 3-pointer during the Lady Cardinals' 58-31 mercy rule win versus Morrilton in Thursday's Class 4A girls basketball state championship game. The 5-7 senior guard scored 7 points and had 2 steals. She helped the Lady Cardinals take care of the ball. As a team Farmington committed only 7 turnovers in the contest. The girls won conference, district, regional and state championships and made history by combining with the boys team, which finished second in the finals, to bring home two state tournament trophies in basketball on the same day.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Farmington senior Jaxon Berry tries to finish a drive to the basket against Little Rock Christian's 6-feet-7 J.J. Andrews. Berry had 8 points in the Cardinals 71-56 loss to the Warriors in the Class 4A State boys basketball finals Thursday at Bank OZK Arena in downtown Hot Springs. For the first time in school history Farmington brought home a trophy in boys basketball by making the state finals. They set another precedent with both the girls, who finished first with a 58-31 win over Morrilton, and the boys claiming some hardware from the state tournament.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Farmington junior Maddox Teeter plays with his back to the basket against Little Rock Christian. The Cardinals suffered a 71-56 loss to the Warriors in the Class 4A State boys basketball finals Thursday at Bank OZK Arena in downtown Hot Springs. For the first time in school history Farmington brought home a trophy in boys basketball by making the state finals. They set another precedent with both the girls, who finished first with a 58-31 win over Morrilton, and the boys claiming some hardware from the state tournament.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Farmington junior Marin Adams absorbs body contact from Morrilton's 6-0 senior Jennifer Hartman during the Lady Cardinals' 58-31 defeat of the Lady Devil Dogs in Thursday's Class 4A girls basketball state championship game. Adams scored 11 points, marking the second straight year she's hit double figures in the finals. She also had 6 rebounds as Farmington repeated as Class 4A State champions, winning its third title since 2020 in an unprecedented five straight trips to the finals.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Opposite jersey No. 2s. Farmington junior Sam Kirkman tries to finish a fast break against Little Rock Christian's Jameel Wesley. Despite a valiant effort, the Cardinals lost to the Warriors, 71-56, in the Class 4A State boys basketball finals Thursday at Bank OZK Arena in downtown Hot Springs. Yet, they made history. For the first time in school history Farmington brought home two trophies from the state finals with the girls placing first and the boys second in the state tournament.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Farmington senior Layne Taylor uses a screen by classmate Mason Simpson to get open and launch a 3-pointer before Little Rock Christian's 6-feet-6 Landren Blocker can get out to contest the shot. Taylor scored 40 points in the last game of his storied high school career in a valiant effort that saw the Cardinals lose to the Warriors, 71-56, in the Class 4A State boys basketball finals Thursday at Bank OZK Arena in downtown Hot Springs. For the first time in school history Farmington brought home two trophies from the state finals with the girls placing first and the boys second in the state tournament.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Farmington senior guard Cameron Crisman beats his man to the baseline on a designed play where he would dribble hard to the goal using all the real estate available, then leap out of bounds and fire a pass to a teammate spotted up in the opposite corner for an open 3-point look. Crisman executed this play perfectly and Layne Taylor drilled a trifecta to keep the Cardinals within 57-43 with 4:45 to go in Thursday's Class 4A State boys basketball finals against Little Rock Christian. Farmington whittled its deficit down to 10 points at the 1:39 mark, but couldn't get any closer and lost 71-56. The Cardinals finished their season 35-3.



