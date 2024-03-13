State Park plans Spring Break activities

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove State Park has scheduled the following activities for families and children during Spring Break, March 16-22.

Saturday, March 16

1:30-12 p.m. -- Name that Contraption. Ozark settlers used a wide variety of gadgets to help them accomplish their everyday tasks. Visitors will be put to the test as they try to identify some 19th-century "contraptions" and how they were used. Meet at the Latta Kitchen.

3-4 p.m. -- Battlefield Tour. Join us for a 1-mile walk along the ridgeline where the heaviest fighting occurred. Meet at Hindman Hall.

4-6 p.m. – Dutch Oven Workshop. For centuries, food has been prepared over the fire in cast-iron Dutch ovens in the Ozarks. Park staff will guide you through preparing and cooking a classic Dutch oven meal and tasty dessert. Register and pay by March 8, 2024. Tickets are $15. Meet at the Amphitheater.

Sunday, March 17

1:30-3:30 p.m. – Sunday Funday Crafts. Do you have a favorite toy? Have you ever made a toy? Children of the 1800s would make their toys out of everyday objects. Come make your own spinning top today. Materials and instructions are provided. Meet at Hindman Hall.

Wednesday, March 20

9-9:30 a.m. – Life on the Homefront. Students will get a chance to explore our 19th-century Ozark homestead and compare its similarities and differences to modern times. Meet at the Latta House.

10-10:30 a.m. Name that Contraption. (see above for details)

11-11:30 a.m. -- Freedom Quilts. Quilts were used for warmth but some had secret messages hidden in them. During the Underground Railroad, quilts were used to communicate along the journey to freedom. Join us as we learn more about the Freedom Quilts. Meet at Hindman Hall.

2:30-3 p.m. – School in the 1800s. Take your seat and learn all about school during the 1880s. Meet at the one-room schoolhouse.

3:30-4 p.m. – Pioneer Games. Stilts, sack races, and hoops and graces are just part of the fun waiting for you at Pioneer Games. Meet at the Schoolhouse.

4:30-5 p.m. – Quill and Ink. Before text messages and phone calls, letters were the primary means of communication for families and friends. Join us to experience the power in these messages and craft your own using 19th-century quills, pens, and ink. Meet at Hindman Hall.

Thursday, March 21

9-9:30 a.m. – "War"drobes of the 1860s. Uniforms and equipment of the Civil War were important parts of soldier life for both the Union and the Confederacy. Using reproduction clothing, volunteers will be outfitted as each item is discussed. Meet at Hindman Hall.

10-10:30 a.m. – Civil War Mascots. Did you know a variety of animals accompanied Civil War soldiers to the battlefield? Learn more about them and the role they played in camp life. Meet at Hindman Hall.

11-11:30 a.m. – Infantry Drill. Answer the call to arms! Many men and boys did this in the 1860s. Follow in their footsteps and learn infantry maneuvers using wooden rifles. Meet at Hindman Hall.

2-2:30 p.m. – Battlefield Trail Walk. This guided half-mile walk along a paved section of the Battlefield Trail will introduce students to key strategies involved during the Battle of Prairie Grove. Meet at the Dogtrot House.

3-3:30 p.m. – Civil War Food. There were many hardships and personal sacrifices for soldiers during the Civil War. One of those sacrifices was food and rations. Join us today as we learn more about what these soldiers ate as they traveled across the country. Meet at the Dogtrot House.

4-5 p.m. – Artillery 101. Join a park interpreter to learn how to fire a Civil War Cannon. Volunteers will demonstrate the job of each gun position. Meet at the Dogtrot House.

Friday, March 22

9-9:30 a.m. – Camo Crawl. To avoid enemy detection, soldiers tried to blend in with their surroundings. While searching for hidden objects along the trail, students will explore the effectiveness of camouflage. Meet at the Dogtrot House.

10-10:30 a.m. – Olivia Oak Tree. Trees have important roles in the ecosystem, and just like humans, they have a cycle of growth. Join us for a Reader's Theater as we learn about Olivia Oak Tree and her life from an acorn to a tree. Meet at Hindman Hall.

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Nature Journaling. Soldiers' written observations and drawings provide historians with first-hand descriptions of what the landscape, people, and community looked like in 1862. Today, we will use our senses to describe and record our observations in the park while nature journaling. No skill or experience is necessary. Meet at Hindman Hall.

2:30-3 p.m. Listening Walk. With the hustle and bustle of today, take some time to stop and listen to the sounds in nature. Join us as we read about some of the sounds before taking a half-mile walk along the trail. Meet at Hindman Hall.

3:30-4 p.m. – Detectives of the Past. History is deeper than watching a movie or searching Google. Join the park interpreter to discover how historians use primary sources to understand the past. Meet at Hindman Hall.

4:30-5 p.m.– Story Stones. Oral histories can be shared in different ways. Sometimes story stones are used to help recall these events. Join us to learn the art of story stones and share your own story. Meet at Hindman Hall.