Two girls go yard in Lincoln sweep of West Fork

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Both Lincoln sophomore Morgan Rice (left) and senior Amber Bryant (right), shown in a conference with coach Brittany Engel during a game against Farmington, homered during a 17-0 and 10-0 sweep of West Fork in 3A-1 Conference softball action on Monday, March 4, 2024. LINCOLN -- Pitching around Lincoln slugger Brinkley Moreton might come back to haunt opponents this season. The Lady Wolves swept a 3A-1 Conference softball double-header, 17-0 and 10-0, over West Fork at home on Monday, March 4. Already a subscriber? Log in!