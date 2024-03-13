What’s Happening

Following are some activities or events happening in western Washington County.

FARMINGTON

LINCOLN

PUBLIC HEARING

Lincoln City Council will hold its 2nd public hearing concerning the implementation of an Arkansas Community & Economic Development Grant for the Lincoln sewer rehabilitation project at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 19, at the Lincoln City Court building, 106 Arthur Ave.

DONKEY BASKETBALL

Lincoln Athletic Booster Club is hosting a donkey basketball fundraiser at 7 p.m., March 14 at the high school basketball arena. The fundraiser starts with a dinner at 5:30 p.m. Advanced tickets for the basketball game are $10 and tickets at the door are $12. The dinner is $11 and includes pulled pork sandwich, BBQ baked beans, potato salad, dessert and a drink.

PRAIRIE GROVE

BLOOD DRIVE

The American Red Cross will have a blood drive from 12-4 p.m., Friday, March 15, at Prairie Grove Public Library. Sign up for an appointment using the blood drive app or at redcrossblood.org.

FRIENDS OF LIBRARY BOOK SALE

Friends of Prairie Grove Library will have a "Buy One Get One Free" book sale from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 16. All the books you can put in a bag for $1 or a box for $3, then get a second bag or box of books free. There will be a variety of genres at the sale.

FIRST DOWNTOWN BUNNY HOP

Main Street Prairie Grove and Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring the first Bunny Hop in the downtown area from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, March 23. Participating merchants will be handing out filled eggs for children and the Easter Bunny will make an appearance on Main Street. Free photographs will be available at Chynna B Photography.