Winds bring perfect kite-flying day for annual Cane Hill Kite Festival at Springhill Ranch.
Jamie Geneva (left) poses with a kite for her sister, Leigh McGee, to take a photo at the annual Cane Hill Kite Festival. The sisters are from Stilwell, Okla. They have been coming to the festival for three or four years and said they brought their nieces and nephews to fly kites. By this time, the kids were in the car because they were cold but the sisters, including a third sister, continued to fly kites on their own.
Mark Daniels watches as his nephew, Davey Leming, both from the Elkins area, flies a "tiger" kite at Cane Hill Kite Festival on Saturday, March 9. Daniels got the kite in the air and then let his nephew take over. Windy conditions prevailed Saturday to make it a perfect day for flying kites at Springhill Ranch. Last year, participants had a hard time flying kites because of the lack of wind.
Photos by Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader
Steve Cattaneo of Winslow assemblies a kite for his grandson, Jase Crawford of Fayetteville, during the 2024 Cane Hill Kite Festival on Saturday, March 9. Hundreds of people showed up to fly kites at Springhill Ranch on a windy, chilly day.