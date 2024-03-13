Winds bring perfect kite-flying day

Jamie Geneva (left) poses with a kite for her sister, Leigh McGee, to take a photo at the annual Cane Hill Kite Festival. The sisters are from Stilwell, Okla. They have been coming to the festival for three or four years and said they brought their nieces and nephews to fly kites. By this time, the kids were in the car because they were cold but the sisters, including a third sister, continued to fly kites on their own.

