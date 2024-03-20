Awards ceremony held at Historic Cane Hill to announce quail and turkey stamp art winners.

CANE HILL – A record number of entries in the 2024 Arkansas State Quail and Turkey Stamp Art Exhibition brought out a packed house March 16 at the Historic Cane Hill Gallery for the winning announcement and celebration.

The Gallery and the display of the entries in this year's quail and turkey stamp art exhibition will be open to the public through April 27. The Gallery is open with free admission from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, Thursdays through Saturdays.

Arkansan Chris Goins of Sheridan (Grant County) was the winner of the turkey stamp art competition, while Dan Andrews of Denver, Colorado, was the winner of the quail stamp art competition.

Both men were awarded checks of $2,500 and will see their art on the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's 2024 quail and turkey stamps beginning in June, according to Clint Johnson, Quail Program Coordinator with the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission's Wildlife Management Division.

The first and second runner up in each division received $500 and $250 respectively.

Both competitions are national with entries coming from 14 different states and 10 different Arkansas cities and were juried prior to the exhibition opening March 16.

Also on hand for the exhibition will be a display of Arkansas-made turkey calls from Don and Sarah Clark of Sheridan. The couple was present during the day to demonstrate their legendary calls.

This was the second year for the competition's awards ceremony and gallery exhibition to be held at Historic Cane Hill, something very special to the Cane Hill community and Historic Cane Hill, according to Vanessa McKuin, executive director of Historic Cane Hill.

"We are so honored to again be hosting the Arkansas Game and Fish Commissions Quail and Turkey stamp art competition," McKuin said in opening remarks at the awards ceremony. "This (art competition) is the centerpiece of what we are calling the Wild Bird Bonanza, today at Historic Cane Hill."

Earlier in the day, about 40 participants were treated to a two-hour field trip of the restoration of the Historic Cane Hill properties in western Washington County to benefit the growth and proliferation of the northern bobwhite quail populations. These are efforts made by the Game & Fish Commission and Historic Cane Hill, along with advice and counsel of the Wild Turkey Federation and the Quail Forever groups in the state.

The artwork of all the entries, as part of the conservation efforts of the state Game & Fish Commission, were to have focused on the correct natural habitat of both the Northern bobwhite quail (Colinus virginianus) and the Eastern wild turkey (Meleagris gallopavo silvestris).

Lawrence McElroy, arts and culture director of Historic Cane Hill, oversaw the juried exhibit and called out the winners and runner-up names and made the check presentations, alongside dignities with the Game & Fish and Quail and Turkey associations.

Goins, the winner of the 2024 Wild Turkey stamp art, was the winner of the 2023 Quail Stamp art competition and second place winner in the 2023 Turkey Stamp art competition. He did not enter the 2024 Quail Art competition.

A shy individual, Goins said, "these two exhibitions at Cane Hill, have been good to me."

For Andrews, it was his first time to enter any wildlife art competition in Arkansas, as he joined at least 13 others from out of state in the 2024 Arkansas wild bird stamp competition. Andrews has a studio, "Feather Creations," in Denver, and has won the Colorado Waterfowl Art Competition three times, as well as the Wyoming Conservation Stamp series for three years.

Andrews, accompanied by his son, stayed for the inaugural quail dinner in the evening after the art exhibit and awards concluded. "I love this atmosphere, I'll be coming back," he said.

Second place in the Quail stamp art exhibition was; Jordan Slater of Greenwood, and third place went to Laura Callison of Martinsville, Virginia.

Second place in the Turkey stamp art exhibition was Rebecca Singoriello of Pennsylvania and third place went to Ray Easton of New York.

Conservation stamps, artwork with stamps attached and other items beneficial to the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission's on-going conservation efforts can be found on the Game & Fish Commission website in mid-June. More than $9 million in matching grants and other commission cooperative agreements to improve wild birth habitat have come from these wild bird stamp programs in Arkansas.

Maylon Rice/Special to Enterprise-Leader Chris Goins of Sheridan won the 2024 turkey stamp competition with this painting of three hens and a pair of gobblers in a woodland setting as traces of sunshine flow through the timber. Sheridan was awarded first place during a ceremony March 16 at the Gallery of Historic Cane Hill. More than 50 people attended the celebration.



Maylon Rice/Special to Enterprise-Leader Chris Goins (third from left) the 2024 Turkey stamp art winner, shakes hands with Palo Carson of the National Wild Turkey Federation as he is awarded the 1stplace prize. Others in the photo are (left to right) Lawrence McElroy of Historic Cane Hill, Carson, Goins, and Clint Johnson with the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission. Goins' artwork of three hens and a pair of gobblers in a woodland setting as traces of sunshine through the timber was the 2024 winner.

