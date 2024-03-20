BASEBALL ROUNDUP

Prairie Grove 10, Vian, Okla. 0

Connor Hubbs threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and helped his cause with a double and 2 RBIs as Prairie Grove rolled to a victory at home over Vian. The Tigers (6-2-1) recorded solo runs in the first three innings before scoring 2 runs in the fourth and 5 in the fifth. Chris Carte delivered an RBI single in the fourth, while Tristan Hall hit a 2-run single and Hubbs smacked an RBI double in the fifth. Maddox Ogle had 2 hits to lead Prairie Grove.

Prairie Grove 15, Heber Springs 0

Prairie Grove scored 9 runs in the second inning and rolled to its win over Heber Springs. The Tigers (5-2) already led 1-0 on Asher Linn's first-inning RBI single before their big outburst, starting with Tristan Hall's 2-run double. Two other runs came in to score when Maddox Ogle's single was misplayed in center field, while Luke Vance added an RBI double and Connor Hubbs had a sacrifice fly. Caleb Carte, meanwhile, threw 5 innings and allowed one hit with 4 strikeouts to win the game. Luke Cesena had 2 of the Tigers' hits, while Hall and Hubbs each drove in two runs.

Springdale Har-Ber 11, Farmington 1

Har-Ber scored 8 runs in the third inning and claimed a run-rule victory over Farmington at Wildcat Field. The Wildcats (3-3) already had a 3-0 lead when they added to their cushion in the third with two hit batters with the bases loaded, followed by a walk that forced in a third run and a wild pitch that allowed another to score. One out later, Luke Cornelison singled to drive in two more runs to make it 9-0, then two more runs scored on a passed ball an an error.

That was more than enough for Rhett Richardson and three Har-Ber relievers who combined on a 2-hitter. Farmington scored its only run when Cole Cantrell's groundout allowed Kooper Beach to score.

Brady Smith and Dylan Gibson each had 2 hits for Har-Ber, while Caleb Smith and Cornelison each drove in two runs.