Cards hold off Jacksonville 6-5

FARMINGTON -- Farmington held off a late Jacksonville rally and defeated the Titans, 6-5, in nonconference baseball action on Friday.

The contest left Farmington coach Jay Harper looking for improvement, especially when delivering pitches. The Cardinals survived despite hitting several batters with wild pitches.

"We got to win innings. That's our philosophy and we won three and lost three. We got lucky to win to be honest. We're hitting too many people. We're not going and getting batters and we're going to correct that," Harper said. "We did enough to get it done. We're just trying to feel our way through until we get back into conference play."

Farmington nearly hit into a triple play, but the Cardinals sustained their at-bat, doing some two-out damage to score 3 runs in the first inning which proved crucial to the win.

Zane Schmitt walked and Morgan Schader was hit by a pitch. Schmitt scored on a passed ball with Malachi Strange batting. Brayden Penne reached base safely when on a dropped strike three loading the bases. Luke Elsik was hit by a pitch driving in a run. The same thing happened to Landon Hughes-Roach giving the Cardinals a 3-0 lead.

"We did some really good things tonight and me being mad over here at these guys I know they can play better than that. Yes, that was a big turning point. We emphasize getting runs after two outs. The guys did a good job in that inning of doing that," Harper said. "We had a couple of people who played great, Kooper Beach played great, slow rolling balls to the shortstop to throw to first is harder than you think it is and he is an outstanding young man, an outstanding player."

The teams traded runs and ended the fifth inning with Farmington holding a 6-3 lead.

The Cardinals beaned a batter with the bases loaded bringing in a Jacksonville run that made it 6-4, then surrendered an RBI groundout that cut the lead to one run in the top of the sixth.

That brought Harper out of the dugout and whatever he said worked because the Cardinals pulled off a double play to negate two runners in scoring position. A pop up was caught at shortstop and relay caught a runner off base to finish the inning.

Farmington pitcher Corbin Smith induced a groundout to shortstop and a fly ball to right center to get the first two batters out in the Titans' last at-bat in the top of the seventh. He then gave up a single past third and hit a batter to put a potential go-ahead run on base before inducing a fly ball that was caught in shallow right field to end the game with the Cardinals winning 6-5.

"Our ninth grader, Corbin Smith, came in there and did a really good job even though he hit a couple of people. He's probably nervous and I get it, but I've seen him pitch and I've got all the confidence in the world," Harper said, while noting starter Cole Cantrell can get it done.

Farmington hosted the Class 4A State basketball tournament from Feb. 27 through March 2 and the boys basketball team, which included three pitchers, Cameron Crisman, Sam Kirkman and Ayden Lester, made the state finals and weren't available until after March 7. That factors heavily into team development for the baseball squad.

"We made some mistakes today. This is our fourth game of the year because of the basketball tournament and we're still learning and trying to figure out who's who and what's what. I'm not trying to make excuses whatsoever, I'm just trying to tell you it's still young in our season and we have to get better," Harper said.