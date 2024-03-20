Early signs of spring

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Daffodils are a sure sign of early spring. Most of the daffodils in front of Cane Hill Presbyterian Church had bloomed and wilted, except for this bunch directly in front of the historic church on March 9, 2024, the same day as the Cane Hill Kite Festival.

