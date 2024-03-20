Farmington dingers seal comeback

FARMINGTON -- Morgan Uher and Mallory Sills each blasted 3-run homers to power a comeback as Farmington scored 7 unanswered runs and defeated former coach Randy Osnes and Springdale Har-Ber Saturday.

The teams met in the championship game of the Farmington Invitational, a prestigious softball tournament held annually the weekend going into spring break as the brainchild of Osnes who spent 25 years as Farmington head coach before retiring in 2021. Osnes came out of retirement last spring to take over Har-Ber's program and returned to the tournament for the first time as a guest coach.

Har-Ber built a 6-1 lead with 5 runs in the top of the third inning, all with two outs, and the score remained that way until the bottom of the fifth inning.

Farmington coach Jason Shirey praised the tenacity and focus of the Lady Cardinals, who didn't allow their fielding mistakes to affect their concentration in the batter's box when they needed it most.

"Credit to the kids to fight off some two-strike pitches and kept passing the bat to the next person. Morgan had a huge swing. Katie's down two strikes and Amia's down two strikes. We just kept finding a way and Mallory that was just beautiful," Jason Shirey said. "So credit to our kids for not giving up. I think we got as many errors as runs so it's a miracle we even had a chance there at the end."

With one out Farmington senior Kinley Meek reached on an error and Reese Shirey singled into left field setting the stage for Uher's 3-run blast off Har-Ber's talented starter, Anniston Reith, a South Alabama commit, to pull Farmington within 6-4.

"Coming in I wasn't hitting good, probably 0 for 6 or 0 for 7, so really I was due and that's what I did," Uher said. "I knew getting in the batter's box the first pitch was probably going to be so I just let her have it and it went far."

Osnes changed pitchers. He inserted Cyarah Dotts, who earlier in the day pitched the Lady Wildcats to a 4-1 victory over defending Class 4A State champion Gravette, but the Lady Cardinals were on a roll.

Katie Fleming took a called strike on a check swing that evened the count at 2-2, then singled into right center.

Dotts got Morgan Reaves to fly out for the second out, but again surrendered a single on a 2-2 pitch to Amia Carr. With runners at first and second, Justine Davidson singled up the middle driving in a run that slashed Har-Ber's lead to one run at 6-5.

Dotts' first pitch to Sills missed the strike zone and Osnes came out to the chalked circle again with Farmington threatening. Two runners were on base. The next pitch also missed and the count stood at 2-0 in Stills' favor.

She blasted a walk-off 3-run shot to give the Lady Cardinals an 8-6 victory to win the Farmington Invitational championship with the hour and 45 minutes time-limit expiring in the the fifth inning.

"I just had an approach. I just want to help my team out and just find a way on base whatever it was," Sills said.

She felt the pressure while coming up to bat, yet maintained her composure and came through in the clutch.

"I definitely did. That's one of the things I need to work on, my pressure situations. I am working on that and I am getting better and I guess it showed tonight," Sills said.

She knew when she made contact it was a good hit.

"It's pretty awesome to win this tournament. I feel like I've come a long way throughout the season and this team has worked so hard. I think we deserve it," Sills said.

Davidson had 3 hits and scored a run for Farmington, while Carr scored 2 runs.

Savannah Woods, Brylie Bratcher each had 2 hits for Har-Ber while Ryli Wolfe had a hit and 2 RBIs.

Osnes categorized the setback as a "tough loss."

"We will learn from it, work harder and get better," he said.

Jason Shirey changed pitchers after Farmington gave up 5 runs in the top of the third inning after getting two of the first three batters out. He replaced freshman Morgan Reaves with senior Kennedy Griggs, who induced a line drive to third base to get the Lady Cardinals out of the inning.

"Morgan didn't throw bad. We just had that meltdown with two outs and one runner one and they end up scoring five runs. This game's pitching and being able to play defense as well. We found a way at the end," Jason Shirey said.