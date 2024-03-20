Fire tower ready for use

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Farmington Chamber of Commerce sponsored a ribbon-cutting Monday, March 18 for the new Farmington fire training tower, located on Broyles Street behind the city public works building. The three-story building, made from seven shipping containers, was open to the public before the department starts using it. Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Farmington Chamber of Commerce sponsored a ribbon-cutting Monday, March 18 for the new Farmington fire training tower, located on Broyles Street behind the city public works building. Already a subscriber? Log in!