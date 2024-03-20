Food court approved for downtown area

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove Planning Commission on March 14 approved a conditional use permit for a food court on this undeveloped property just to the south of the public parking lot behind downtown businesses on Buchanan Street. Jobin Kirik of Prairie Grove submitted the request for the permit. PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove Planning Commission last week approved a conditional use permit for a food court that would be located to the rear of the south parking lot behind businesses in the downtown area. Already a subscriber? Log in!