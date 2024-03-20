Fresh off the court onto the diamond

FARMINGTON -- Reese Shirey and Mallory Sills both went 2-for-2 as the Lady Cardinals defeated Bentonville West, 5-2, in the semifinal of the Farmington Invitational Softball Tournament Saturday morning.

Reese Shirey also drew a walk while driving in 2 runs. Sills had an RBI and scored a run.

"Bentonville West is a good team. It's just one of those things, these guys want to be in the tournament because they know they're going to see good pitching, good teams," said Farmington coach Jason Shirey. "I'm just happy for our kids. That was only our fourth game of the year. Once we get some consistency in terms of a routine and just getting into it, I think we'll be alright."

West jumped ahead 2-1 in the second inning with Olivia Thorton smacking a solo home run, but were held in check the rest of the way by Farmington starter Kennedy Griggs, who allowed 2 runs on 5 hits with 2 walks and 3 strikeouts.

The Lady Cardinals took the lead with 3 runs in the fourth and added another in the fifth during the 6 inning contest. Kinley Meek (1 for 2) drove in a run.

The game illustrated the difficult transition many players experience coming out of basketball. Farmington senior Reese Shirey and junior Morgan Uher are both coming off the high of winning a second straight Class 4A girls basketball state championship.

"I love softball so I've been working since basketball season started so coming in I was just ready to get on the field and contribute to my team," Uher said.

The momentum from that state basketball tournament run carries over into softball.

"I have a winning mentality so I know how to compete and get that done," Uher said.

She brings her extra effort from basketball that made her a consistent 3-point threat opponents had to account for onto the softball diamond.

"When nobody's watching you put in work. You do what you have to do for the team and at the end of the day when the lights come on you produce and you finish," Uher said.

Reese Shirey was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2024 Class 4A State girls basketball tournament. She enjoys softball and likes the change of pace. It's not as hectic as basketball where the ball can change hands and possession multiple times in a matter of seconds.

"It's great, I was actually looking forward to softball season just cause it's a fun sport. It's a relaxing sport to play for me considering all the pressure with basketball," Reese Shirey said.

The softball win advanced the Lady Cardinals into the championship game of the Farmington Invitational against Reese Shirey's former coach, Randy Osnes, who coached her during her freshman softball season at Farmington. Osnes came out of retirement and is now at Springdale Har-Ber, which defeated Gravette, 4-1, in the other semifinal.