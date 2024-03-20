Gravette holds off Lincoln, 5-4

FARMINGTON -- Brooke Handle emerged as the winner in a pitching duel with Brinkley Moreton, with the Lady Lions holding a potential tying run at third to edge Lincoln, 5-4, Friday.

Handle, who pitched the Lady Lions through the 2023 district, regional and state tournaments to championships, dominated the Lady Wolves. Handle limited the Lady Wolves (8-5) to 4 runs on 2 hits, yielded 4 walks, and struck out 3 while throwing a complete game for the Lady Lions (3-1) during the Farmington Invitational Tournament Friday.

"This tournament has been great for us as far as getting confidence, confidence in our pitchers and confidence in the defense behind us because we haven't got to play a lot of games yet," said Gravette coach Samantha Luther. "We're finally just getting the ball rolling and I feel like we're starting to get in our groove. We've finally got the whole team back."

Offensively, Brynn Romine went 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Madelin Schoonover made the most of her only at-bat by hitting a solo home run for the Lady Lions. Senior Keeley Elsea went 1-for-3, striking out twice but knocking two runs in with a double.

Lincoln coach Brittany Engel said the Lady Wolves didn't capitalize on some opportunities leading up to the final at-bat. The Lady Wolves had an early lead in the first inning but hit the ball right to fielders from the second through sixth innings.

"I felt like we had chances throughout the game. We weren't hitting the ball to gaps. We were hitting it right to them, and they were making the plays. They are very solid on defense, and we just weren't hitting the ball in the gaps," Engel said. "Finally, in the seventh, we kind of battled back a little bit, which I was really proud of."

The Lady Wolves moved a potential tying run to third. The contest came down to freshman Lauren Remington up to bat for Lincoln. Although she didn't get the run driven in, Engel noted the earlier failure to generate hits proved untimely.

"It was a pressure situation; it grows them. I explained to them we had so many chances to win that game. We had so many chances to produce hits before we actually did and I'm really proud of us just fighting, and that shows that we hung with the defending 4A State champions," Engel said. "That shows how good we are, we just have to believe that ourselves."

Moreton held Gravette to 7 total hits while striking out 6 batters and allowing 2 walks.

"Brinkley showed a lot of grit tonight because she was hurting, and she pushed through, and she pitched all seven innings," Engel said. "She pitched a great game, honestly. We made some mistakes behind her and then they had some hits, so that's how the runs happened. Overall, I'm really proud of her for pushing through and that just shows the team, too, that she's willing to push through [pain] for them."

Handle, Romine, and Elsea form the nucleus of a core group of a senior class that's experienced state tournament excursions in both volleyball and basketball this school year, with softball on the horizon.

"I have a big love for Brynn and Keeley. I'm sad that it's my last season with them. We all just have always worked hard since we were young and I'm happy that we have taken advantage of our athletic ability," Handle said.

Gravette's win advanced the Lady Lions to Saturday's semifinal in the Farmington Invitational against Springdale Har-Ber.

"Lincoln is a good team, so we handled the pressure well, I felt like," Luther said.