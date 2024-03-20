Har-Ber corrals young Lady Tigers

FARMINGTON -- Coach Randy Osnes achieved his 600th career victory in a familiar setting with Springdale Har-Ber erupting for 5 runs in the bottom of the second inning.

Har-Ber advanced to Saturday's semifinal in the Farmington Invitational against defending 4A State champion Gravette by posting a 7-1 win over Prairie Grove Friday on the field where many of Randy Osnes' 592 wins as head coach at Farmington from 1996-2021 occurred.

The Lady Tiger rotation features a lot of under classmen.

"We're really young, we start 10 sophomores, a junior and a senior. We're going through some growing pains right now but I like the way our girls compete. How they're very coachable. We've been in almost every game. There's been maybe one that we weren't and it's just going to take some time for them to jell but we're making progress," said Prairie Grove coach Dave Torres.

Har-Ber's outburst began with back-to-back singles from sophomore Bryley Bratcher and freshman catcher Xiomara Sanchez into right center. Next up senior Ryli Wolfe hit a blooper over third base that landed, loading the bases.

Junior Zyria Palmer bashed a bases-clearing extra-base hit that became a triple on the throw home, which erased the Lady Tigers' 1-0 lead. Prairie Grove starter Calley Lowery got Cyarah Dotts to pop up to shortstop for the second out but Har-Ber junior pitcher Anniston Reith stepped up and helped her cause mightily with a 2-run homer over the left field wall that extended the Lady Wildcats' lead to 5-1.

"[Zyra] does a really good job slapping the ball and she slapped one right there to clear the bases," Randy Osnes said. "Of course, you get Anniston Reith in there who hits a home run and it's nice to see those two, who are at the top of the [statistics] for us, come through like they're supposed to."

Reith (4 hits,1 walk, 8 strikeouts) proved a double-edged sword by throwing a complete game while dealing out 2 hits and 3 RBIs with her bat. She also accounted for a double play by coming out of the chalked circle to snag a pop up, followed by a toss to first, catching a runner off base to hold Prairie Grove to a single run early.

Prairie Grove grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning on an RBI single from Addison Porter.

Reith had 2 of the 12 Lady Wildcats' hits. Har-Ber added a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth. Becca Bramell reached on an error and moved to second on a groundout. Dotts drove her with a single into left center and Reith bounced an RBI double off the right field wall to plate the Lady Wildcats' seventh run.

"We're still trying to figure out who we are," Randy Osnes said. "There's things we can do better and, like today, where we committed three errors on routine plays that should have been made. We're trying to find a lineup that works night in and night out, and not just one night a week."

Ivey Sparkman had 2 hits including a double to lead Prairie Grove at the plate.

Randy Osnes' wife, Liz Osnes, sees kind of fulfillment in Randy with him returning to the dugout and coaching. He's no longer merely a fan just watching games.

"He's having a really good time. He's getting back into it and really enjoying being in the coaching element and loving every minute of it right now," Liz Osnes said.