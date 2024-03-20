Inaugural quail dinner ends ‘Wild Bird Bonanza’ events in Historic Cane Hill

CANE HILL – A private, ticketed, four-course dinner was held March 16, as the western sunset streamed among the tree tops along the serene banks of Jordan Creek, ending a day filled with conservation efforts to replenish the Eastern bobwhite quail and Western wild turkey populations in this rural farming area of Washington County.

The dinner was headlined as the "Inaugural Quail Dinner," and a "fund-and-friend raising" campaign for the non-profit Historic Cane Hill, Inc.,

The event featured well-known chef Case Dighero and his talented staff, all cooking the banquet outdoors behind the 1872 preserved home of Zebulon & Eunice Edmiston along Arkansas 45, the road splitting the Cane Hill community.

The four-course menu was enjoyed by 50 ticketed guests purchased by individuals from all over Northwest Arkansas, and as far away as Colorado, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri and Kansas.

The day began with tours of the Historic Cane Hill properties being rehabilitated and restored as native grass lands conducive to both bobwhite quail and wild turkey habitat. More than 40 took the extensive tours of the different areas on several different properties undergoing these transformations.

In the afternoon, the 2024 Arkansas State Quail and Turkey Stamp Art Exhibition (see related story) was on display in the Cane Hill Gallery, formerly the fully restored 1900 A.R. Carroll Drug Store, now transformed into an art gallery.

For the 5:30 p.m., private social hour on the rear and side lawn of the Edmiston House, acoustic guitar melodies were performed by Drew Rogers of Fayetteville, who also provided wonderful dinner music for the guests and diners.

Vanessa McKuin, the director of Historic Cane Hill, Inc., thanked those who came and highlighted many future activities at the campus.

"We thought this dinner and featuring this beloved chef would be a special evening and that it is," she said. The evening's menu was highlighted by Dighero's speaking between each course and joking with those in attendance.

"We wanted it to be outside, and thank you Arkansas and Mother Nature for such a lovely evening," Dighero told the crowd to applause and laughter during the evening.

The meal began with an appetizer of a wild turkey, which Dighero himself bagged on his family's Missouri farm.

During the evening, at each table were beverage caffas of teas, sparkling and tap waters, and a pair of wines, both red and white, for one's preference. One wine, especially worth noting, was a red 2020 Cuvee, from the Frio Canyon Vineyard, a Texas Hill Country vineyard and winery in Brownfield, Texas, owned by Tim Leach's winery. Leach's father grew up in Cane Hill.

The main event of the evening was two smothered quail for each diner in a bed of buttered mashed potatoes with a caramel onion mixture added to by a delicious policer gravy. The dessert to "ease out" of the evening's fare was a most tasty sticky toffee pudding of brown sugar, brown butter crème with dehydrated raspberries and adorned with edible flowers.

Applause greeted the chef on his final talk to the audience as dessert was being introduced.

"There is nothing like this (Cane Hill) in the State of Arkansas," Dighero said to applause. "This is indeed a historical and magical place, thanks for asking us to be here to serve you tonight."

For a list of additional programs at Cane Hill and other news of the Historic Cane Hill Inc., go to www.historiccanehill.ar.org. Historic Cane Hill Inc., is a 501-c-3 nonprofit with an address of Post Office Box 83, Cane Hill, Arkansas 72717.

Maylon Rice/Special to Enterprise-Leader A pair of grilled quail sit atop a generous mountain of butter mashed potatoes with a caramel onion sauce of potlikker gravy, as the main course of the evening.

