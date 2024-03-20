Lincoln goes 1-2 in tourney

FARMINGTON -- Hackett defeated Lincoln 5-0 in the sixth place game of the Farmington Invitational Softball Tournament Saturday.

Lincoln coach Brittany Engel felt like freshman leadoff hitter Lauren Remington gained valuable experience facing top pitching during the two-day tournament leading into spring break. Lauren Remington has the coach's nod, yet encounters a certain amount of stress batting at the top of the order.

"I'm very confident in her ability to either put the ball in play or she's really good at pitch recognition and she's been walked a lot. She's really good at getting on base," Engel said.

Slugger Brinkley Moreton bats second behind Lauren Remington and scrappy catcher Kristine Rhine bats third.

"Those are two hitters who are typically always going to get on base," Engel said.

Lauren Remington has demonstrated her speed already with an in-the-park home run against Farmington in early March.

"If she gets on, she's typically scoring on that next hit if it's anywhere that she can go," Engel said.

In spite of taking two losses, 5-4 to Gravette, and the 5-0 setback to Hackett, Engel remains optimistic.

"I'm really proud of how we played. I think that showed a lot about us and about what we're capable of and especially since we're a little banged up right now," Engel said. "I think when we come back from spring break and we're hopefully all healthy and in the lineup that will just show even more what we are capable of."

Lincoln posted a 5-0 victory over Prairie Grove during the tournament.