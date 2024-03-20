Lincoln High offers 80-hour course to be a detention officer

Lynn Kutter/enterprise-Leader Zella Pomeroy, a Lincoln High School student, searches a jail cell at Washington County Detention Center for contraband as part of her course at the school to be certified as a detention officer. Lt. Michael Arnold with the center is teaching the course, along with others from the detention staff. LINCOLN -- Lincoln High School is the first school in the state to offer a jail standards course for its juniors and seniors to give them the opportunity to be certified as a detention officer and apply for a job at age 18. Already a subscriber? Log in!