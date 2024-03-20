Living legend hits 600 career wins

FARMINGTON -- Certain factors played into Randy Osnes achieving his 600th win on the field that bears his name at Farmington, which seems more than mere coincidence.

First, there was the cancellation of Har-Ber's Feb. 23 nonconference game at Lincoln because the Lady Wolves were still alive in the Class 3A Region 1 girls basketball tournament and eventually went to state. There was also an 8-6 loss Har-Ber sustained at Magnet Cove on Saturday, March 9.

Osnes won three state championships and racked up 592 wins at Farmington from 1996 through 2021 among a myriad of accomplishments that made him a living legend. His 2020 team lost their season when former Governor Asa Hutchinson opted to closed schools to public instruction leaving the Arkansas Activities Association no choice but to cancel the season during a covid year. Osnes figured that cost the school a state championship from what he said was his best team ever at Farmington.

It also cost him a chance to get 600 wins with the Lady Cardinals, a career milestone which looked like might not come when he retired at the end of the 2021 season -- until Har-Ber persuaded Osnes to return to coaching last summer.

His wife, Liz Osnes, said the milestone loomed on the horizon after Har-Ber edged Fayett3ville 3-2 two days before the tournament.

"We talked about it the other day, especially after they beat Fayetteville the other night [on Wednesday, March 13] how ironic it would be to actually get the 600th win on the field that we were very lucky that they named after him after all those years and another thing they played Prairie Grove, which was Farmington's biggest rival for all those years," Liz Osnes said. "It was pretty ironic how it all fell into place and means a lot."

Things came full circle when the Lady Wildcats defeated Prairie Grove, 7-1, on Friday in the first-round of the Farmington Invitational, a tournament Osnes co-hosted for several seasons with current Farmington head coach Jason Shirey when Shirey coached at Fayetteville.

The teams flipped a coin to determine which one represented the home team. Prairie Grove wound up as the visiting team on the scoreboard, but the Lady Tigers haven't forgotten their rivalry with Randy Osnes and set up in the home dugout -- regulating the Lady Wildcats to the visitor's dugout.

"It's karma because when we built this, we built this dugout smaller on purpose and I assumed that we'd be the home team getting the third base dugout, but of course that's Prairie Grove for you, so we came over here and we did the best we could. We scored seven [runs] and we're happy with the win. The kids did what they needed to do to win the ball game," Randy Osnes said.

Prairie Grove grabbed an early 1-0 lead but that changed when the Lady Wildcats scored 5 runs in the second inning highlighted by a bases clearing triple from junior Zyria Palmer and a 2-run home run from pitcher Anniston Reith.

Cyarah Dotts drove in a run with a single into left center and Reith added an RBI double in the sixth inning.

In typical Randy Osnes' style he turned the focus on the players.

"Every one knows as well as I do that over all the years we had great players here [at Farmington]. We've got great players at Har-Ber and it's all them," Randy Osnes said.

The milestone came at the expense of one of his former players, Katy Chavis, an assistant coach at Prairie Grove.

"I'm happy for him. He's been at it awhile and it is what it is," Chavis said.

She recalled her playing days at Farmington as good with Randy Osnes as coach.

"He was always competitive and it was a good environment," Chavis said.

She helped obtain several of those wins as a high school athlete.

"Being someone that I played for quite awhile it's good to see that he's doing well that he came back out of retirement. At the end of the day it's a game. You play it you do the best you can," Chavis said.

Chavis has a couple of basic values she tries to impart to players.

"Do the right things and play hard. It might take a couple of times to get something right but eventually it'll all come together," Chavis said.

Randy Osnes' influence helped shape a large coaching tree comprised of his former players that also includes Gravette coach Samantha Luther and Farmington assistant Morgan Clark-Songer.

"I was contemplating it the other day and I thought that we were pretty close to 600 so for it to get to happen on this field is really cool, especially since it's not against us," Clark-Songer said. "But it's fun to get to play against him. I've coached other places and coached against him. He bred a good, healthy competition in all of us and we like to get to compete against him sometimes, too."

On Saturday that happened with the Lady Cardinals scoring 7 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to overcome a 6-1 deficit and knock off Har-Ber, 8-6, in the championship game.

Clark-Songer recalls she was coaching at Fayetteville when Randy Osnes reached his 500th win.

"That was a big celebration and getting to see this one it's just as exciting and it got to happen with a lot of [Farmington] alumni around for it," Clark-Songer said.