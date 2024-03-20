Pea Ridge shuts out Lady Wolves

LINCOLN -- Lincoln (8-4) took a 14-0 nonconference loss to an unbeaten Pea Ridge (5-0) squad in softball action on Tuesday, March 12, at home.

Pea Ridge ace Emory Bowlin threw a 2-hitter. She walked 2 batters and rang up 11 strikeouts, including a fanning of Lady Wolves' slugger Brinkley Moreton, caught looking in a rare called strike-3 in the bottom of the third.

"That was fun to watch. Brinkley wasn't able to pitch today due to an injury but she'll be fine. She'll come back, but that was fun to watch some of the best players in the state of Arkansas go battle at it," said Pea Ridge coach Josh Reynolds.

Sophomore Morgan Rice started due to an injury bothering Moreton and a high number of pitches thrown by Amber Bryant in a conference game the day before. Rice allowed 11 runs on 10 hits with 6 walks while striking out three in 4 innings of work. Rice was charged with 5 wild pitches in the contest, but both coaches said she pitched well.

"Brinkley's one of the best in the state. Everybody knows about her, but I thought that the girl who threw today for Lincoln did a great job. She kept us off-balance. I thought she got a little tired, which is where our big inning came from. She did a great job in the circle for them," Reynolds said.

Bryant came on in relief to pitch the fifth inning, allowing 3 runs on 4 hits while facing 8 batters.

"Morgan Rice did a really good job. She held her own, limited them putting the ball in play and we made some mistakes as well, but I wish we had a rematch with them when we are full strength," said Lincoln coach Brittany Engel.

Addie Pershall missed the game after getting hurt on Saturday, March 9, during a tournament. Pershall's expected to return after spring break.

The Lady Blackhawks loaded the bases against Rice in the first inning but she avoided giving up any runs by inducing Makenzie Whalen to hit into a fielder's choice that resulted in a force-out at the plate.

Moreton walked in the bottom of the first inning but Bowlin struck out three batters, including two after her.

Nine Lady Blackhawks batted in the second. Hailee Wiley singled and Abigail Rogers walked with one out to spark a rally. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch and Zaylee Warden singled to drive in a run. Another run scored on a wild pitch with Hope Konkler batting before she walked.

Another wild pitch to Callie Cooper allowed a run to score. Cooper drew a walk bringing up Bowlin, who sent a pop-up that was caught by Lincoln first baseman Lauren Remington for the second out.

Rebekah Konkler took a strike, allowing a base runner to steal second, then drove in a pair of runs by singling into center field to make the score 5-0.

Rice led off the bottom of the second with a walk and Hannah Remington singled into right field to put two runners aboard for Lincoln. Bowlin shut down that threat by fielding a bunt and throwing out River Remington at first then striking out the next batter on a called strike three.

Lexi Virgil led off the top of the third with a walk. She stole second, went to third on a passed ball and scored on Willey's RBI single to up Pea Ridge's lead to 6-0. The Lady Blackhawks added 5 more runs in the fourth and 3 in the fifth to record a 14-0 run-rule victory.

Pea Ridge was led by Rebekah Konkler (3-for-3, 4 RBIs, 2 runs scored, walk) and Willey (3-for-4, 3 RBIs, run scored), Vigil (2-for-3, RBI, 2 runs scored, walk) and Cooper (2-for-3, run scored, walk). The Lady Blackhawks scored 14 runs on 14 hits with 11 RBIs and 6 base on balls against only 3 strikeouts. Pea Ridge left 7 runners on base.

"I'm pleased that when we were put in a situation where we needed to get a big hit we were able to do it at times. Obviously not all the time. We left bases loaded a couple of times but it is still early, still stuff that we can work on in practice and hopefully take advantage of in the future," Reynolds said.

Hannah Remington went 2 for 2 for Lincoln, which left 5 runners stranded.

Last season Pea Ridge finished as Class 4A State Runner-up to conference foe Gravette and that created a hunger within the program.

"It's motivation, we remind them daily. They've got a mission and hopefully we can keep playing the game the right way and take care of business," Reynolds said.