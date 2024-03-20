Police report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Brandi Bohannan, 33, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Feb. 27 in connection with driving with a license suspended for DWI.

Peter Libby, 37, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Feb. 26 in connection with terroristic threatening first degree and harassing communication.

Jerry Darling, 61, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 4 in connection with possession of firearms by certain persons.

Courtney Avery, 35, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 9 in connection with DWI, driving left of center, expired vehicle license and improper display of a vehicle license.

FARMINGTON

Brendan Ayala, 23, of Springdale, was arrested March 10 in connection with DWI, improper lane change, open container, possession of a controlled substance, careless driving, no driver's license.

Oscar Dublin, 24, of Springdale, was cited March 10 in connection with possession of a controlled substance.