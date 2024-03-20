Residents ask to be annexed from Lincoln into Prairie Grove schools

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Jerry McCormick, who lives on Kelly Mountain Road outside Prairie Grove, speaks in favor of a proposal to ask the state Board of Education to annex about 280 acres from Lincoln Consolidated School District into Prairie Grove School District. Superintendent Lance Campbell (right) takes notes during the public comment meeting held March 19 by Prairie Grove administration on the request by residents in the area to adjust boundary lines. PRAIRIE GROVE -- Five people spoke March 19 in favor of a proposal to ask the Arkansas Board of Education to annex about 280 acres in the Kelly Mountain Road area from Lincoln Consolidated School District into Prairie Grove School District. Already a subscriber? Log in!