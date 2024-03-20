Sportsmanship shines from Gravette’s win over West

FARMINGTON -- Bentonville West freshman Kaylyne Wong-Many sought out Gravette coach Samantha Luther in the aftermath of the Lady Lions' 11-1 run-rule victory over the Lady Wolverines Saturday.

Wong-Many apologized for a collision that sent Gravette senior shortstop Brynn Romine headlong into a rollover at second base and literally knocked Wong-Many's socks off on the game's final play.

Both girls were doing their job. Wong-Many's instinct was to try to get to second base safely with two outs and prolong the game.

"You don't really think about that [possibility of contact] when it's happening," Wong-Many said.

Wong-Many reached on an error that allowed West to score its only run in the top of the fifth inning during Gravette's run-rule win in the consolation game, which placed the Lady Lions third in the Farmington Invitational Softball Tournament.

West sophomore Addison Wisenhunt ground out to third base on a 0-1 pitch from Gravette freshman Meara Russell, but when the bat made contact, Wong-Many took off for second base with two outs. Her momentum carried her straight into Romine, who was running left to right from her shortstop position towards second, attempting to make a play and get the final out.

"I saw the catcher go up just a little, and I thought, 'Hey, I should run,' so I ran. The next thing I know, I'm colliding with the shortstop, and my socks came off, and the girl's on the opposite side of me," Wong-Many said.

Romine rolled over the top of Wong-Many and came to a stop to the right of second base.

Luther admitted her heart skipped a beat for a few anxious moments as Romine lay on the field. But the senior gamely got up, much to the relief of Gravette fans.

"I was thinking, 'Get up, get up, get up,' but then she sat up. She was smiling, so I knew that she was OK," Luther said.

Wong-Many described playing in the Farmington Invitational as a really fun experience.

"I got to play my first varsity game today; that's good," she said.

Luther likes what Romine brings to the shortstop position with a good blend of raw athleticism and instinct.

"She's definitely solid there, and we like having her at shortstop. She gets a good read on it, reads the hops well and gets her body in position to make great plays," Luther said. "I think all of us, when we get a little ahead, we get laxed, so just making sure that we stay focused all the way through the game."

Luther praised the Lady Lions for picking their game back up after dropping a semifinal 4-1 loss to Springdale Har-Ber immediately before taking on West.

"The level of intensity that we brought after falling that last game was great. That's what we want to see, making sure that we're not coming out flat and still have that high energy," Luther said. "We made quick adjustments at the plate and had great defense again."

The Lady Lions were already playing with an injury to ace Brooke Handle, who suffered a broken nose when an opposing post player elbowed her in the face during Class 4A State basketball action on March 2.

"I think it's great that we're playing bigger schools and tighter competition. We did the same thing last year and the same thing with basketball, and it paid off, so I'm happy that we're doing it," Handle said.

Luther sees the tournament as beneficial for sharpening the softball squad.

"Our program is going in the direction that we want it to, most definitely. Facing another great school and just coming out ready to play, sometimes it's hard going back-to-back games like that. These tournaments are great for us to get ready for that and more practice just preparing for the postseason when you may have a situation like that," Luther said.