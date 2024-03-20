Training tower is ‘amazing’ addition for fire department

FARMINGTON -- Farmington Fire Department opened its new fire tower to the public Monday after a ceremonial ribbon-cutting hosted by Farmington Chamber of Commerce.

Chief Bill Hellard said firefighters would use the new tower for the first time the next evening, though it would not involve any burning yet. Hellard said some of the volunteers need to complete additional training before the new tower can be used for live fires.

Farmington City Council approved Hellard's request for a new training structure about one year ago. The tower, made out of seven shipping containers, was put together over three days last week by Lonestar Tactical Buildings.

In all, including a concrete foundation pad, fencing and grading, the tower cost about $410,000 out of the city's general reserve fund.

The tower is three-story on the back and also has one story and two stories.

"You can simulate whatever you need to simulate, whether one story, a two story or three stories," Hellard. "However creative you want to be with it."

He said firefighters already are planning scenarios for their training in the structure.

The tower is smaller than ones found in larger cities, such as Fayetteville, but for Farmington, "this is perfect and it is expandable so we can add on as we need it," Hellard said.

"This is going to be an amazing addition to our fire department," Hellard said to those gathered for the ceremony. "As many of you know, we used to crawl around our fire station, crawl up around our bedrooms and everything to try to practice our skills that we do and we were very limited on what we could practice and train on."

The new tower will allow full-time and volunteer firefighters the ability to train on live burns and do rappelling off the upper floors.

"It allows us to practice all the skills and do it repeatedly so we get very good at what we do and can continue to keep those skills up," Hellard added.

The facility should be able to serve the community for 40-50 years and will not only serve Farmington but also other small fire departments in the area.

"If we can train with them, that helps us all to get better and makes everyone safer. It will be wonderful not only for our city but for this side of Washington County," Hellard said.

Farmington Mayor Ernie Penn said March 18 is a "monumental day for the fire department. This is a day that the fire department can advance in their education and training. That's huge."