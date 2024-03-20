Where’s that piece?

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Evan and Fiona Caspary of Farmington won the second annual Speed Puzzle Tournament at Farmington Public Library by putting together a 500-piece puzzle on Saturday, March 9, in 1 hour and 10 minutes. Seven two-person teams competed in the tournament. Evan said his mother signed up the couple for the tournament because she knew they loved puzzles. Their team name was the Puzzle Puzzlers.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Ashley Lester and Joey Ward, both of Prairie Grove, work on a 500-piece puzzle, called "Crazy Bookstore," during Farmington Public Library's second Speed Puzzle Tournament. Seven teams competed in the tournament. Prizes were awarded to the first- and second-place winners. Lester and Ward, who named their team the Trash Pandas, finished in second place.

