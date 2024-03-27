Being honest

Submitted photo These first graders at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word honesty: (back, left) Henry Disney, Gus Hale, Braylon Faulk; (front, left) Rosalee Sprouse, Nehemiah Mackey, Dax VanOrden. Not pictured, Ryder Hill, Gabi Cruz, Jacob Kafel.

Submitted photo These kindergarten students at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word honesty: (back, left) Neveah Rutherford, Kyra Sands, Evah West; (front, left) Khloe Worthey, Monroe Loerts, Olivia King, Lena Halawani, Landry Alderson.

Submitted photo These second graders at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word honesty: (back, left) Mason Wells, Nolan Evatt, Raelynn Hutchinson; (front, left) Mateo Cotom, Gracie Smith, Hutch Walker, Gunner Holmes.

Submitted photo These students in third grade at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word honesty: (back, left) Zeff Hernandez, Hayden Waterhouse, Albaer Loerts, Basin Coy; (front, left) Bethany Tiritilli, Ryleigh Rojas, Thea Bullock, Kynlee Carter.

