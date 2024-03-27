Bunny on Main

Today at 4:00 a.m.

by Lynn Kutter

The Easter Bunny got in a few snuggles Saturday for the first Downtown Bunny Hop in Prairie Grove. Here, the bunny is holding Weston Bowden, who was with his mother, Hailey Kerns, both of Illinois. They were visiting relatives in Northwest Arkansas. Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce, downtown merchants and Main Street Prairie Grove sponsored the event to bring visitors to shop local stores and celebrate the Easter holiday.
The Easter Bunny got in a few snuggles Saturday for the first Downtown Bunny Hop in Prairie Grove. Here, the bunny is holding Weston Bowden, who was with his mother, Hailey Kerns, both of Illinois. They were visiting relatives in Northwest Arkansas. Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce, downtown merchants and Main Street Prairie Grove sponsored the event to bring visitors to shop local stores and celebrate the Easter holiday.

Many visitors showed up Saturday, March 23, including the Easter Bunny, for the first Downtown Bunny Hop in Prairie Grove sponsored by Main Street Prairie Grove, the downtown merchants and Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce.

photo Many visitors showed up Saturday, March 23, including the Easter Bunny, for the first Downtown Bunny Hop in Prairie Grove sponsored by Main Street Prairie Grove, the downtown merchants and Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce. Ainsley Wallace of Prairie Grove receives a hug from the bunny while her brother, Ambose, watches. Many stores gave out Easter eggs to children during the day.