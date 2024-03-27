Bunny on Main

Many visitors showed up Saturday, March 23, including the Easter Bunny, for the first Downtown Bunny Hop in Prairie Grove sponsored by Main Street Prairie Grove, the downtown merchants and Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce.
Many visitors showed up Saturday, March 23, including the Easter Bunny, for the first Downtown Bunny Hop in Prairie Grove sponsored by Main Street Prairie Grove, the downtown merchants and Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce. Ainsley Wallace of Prairie Grove receives a hug from the bunny while her brother, Ambose, watches. Many stores gave out Easter eggs to children during the day.