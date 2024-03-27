Civil War arms

Andy Shupe/NWA Democrat-Gazette Jim Spillars (left) picks up a revolver Tuesday, March 19, 2024, while showing the different arms used by Civil War-era soldiers during the class The 19th Century Soldier's Life at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park organized by the University of Arkansas Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. Spillars, a scholar of the war, a longtime Civil War re-enactor and director of Farmington High School band, discussed how soldiers in the Civil War lived, what they wore and what they carried with them by Spillars.

Andy Shupe/NWA Democrat-Gazette Jim Spillars (left) picks up a revolver Tuesday, March 19, 2024, while showing the different arms used by Civil War-era soldiers during the class The 19th Century Soldier's Life at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park organized by the University of Arkansas Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. Spillars, a scholar of the war, a longtime Civil War re-enactor and director of Farmington High School band, discussed how soldiers in the Civil War lived, what they wore and what they carried with them.