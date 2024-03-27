Faberge fun

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Children attending Kid's Corner at Farmington Public Library on Tuesday, March 19 learned about the history of Faberge eggs and then were able to create their own egg with decorations provided by the library. Noelle Bree, 9, of Fayetteville, works on her Faberge egg. Kid's Corner is held 3:15 p.m. Tuesdays and is best for ages 5-8.

