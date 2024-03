Farmington Public Library will have the following programs with NWA Space to help patrons get ready for the solar eclipse on April 8:

11 a.m., Saturday, March 30 -- NWA Space Program with questions and answers.

3:15 p.m., Tuesday, April 2 -- Solar eclipse visors

10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 4 -- Solar eclipse storytime

3:15 p.m., Thursday April 4 -- Solar eclipse art

12:30-3 p.m., Monday April 8 -- Solar eclipse viewing party