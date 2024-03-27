Farmington smashes Calico Rock

HARRISON -- Saturday's semifinal between Farmington and Calico Rock turned into a rout with the Lady Pirates dispatched 18-0 during the Ozarks Classic tournament at Harrison's Equity Bank Sports Complex.

The game went four innings with the Lady Cardinals (5-2) getting their bats out in the top of the second inning. Mallory Sills doubled to start a 4-run surge. Chloie Thomas drew a walk, followed by singles from Reese Shirey and Morgan Uher with each scoring a run.

Farmington tacked on more runs in the top of the third inning. The hit parade featured a Sills double and a Kinley Meek single before a Calico Rock error and Uher's double to cap the rally.

The Lady Cardinals exploded for 9 runs on 9 hits in the top of the fourth to put the game away.

Three consecutive singles by Amia Carr, Meek and Thomas drove in runs. Shirey smacked a double, scoring 2 runs. Uher tripled, driving in a pair of runs. Reserves got in the action with Kayleigh Burr doubling to plate a run, and Piper Gardenhire driving in a run with a single.

Morgan Reaves started the game for Farmington. The right-hander was stingy, yielding just one hit over 4 scoreless innings, while striking out four and issuing no walks.

The Lady Cardinals racked up 16 hits led by Sills and Uher with three apiece for Farmington.

Uher went 3-for-4 and drove in 4 runs. Meek, Shirey, and Isabella Hulsey each produced multiple hits for the Lady Cardinals.

Defensively, Farmington completed another error free game.

Shelby Skidmore took the loss for Calico Rock. Farmington bombed the Lady Pirates (3-3), who blanked Flippin, 12-0, on Friday to reach the semifinal game, for 16 hits and 18 runs, 15 of them earned, through 4 innings. Skidmore struck out one and walked three.

With the win Farmington advanced to the tournament championship game against Valley Springs Saturday afternoon.