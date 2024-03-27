Lady Cardinals blast Valley Springs

HARRISON -- Farmington ran away from Valley Springs 17-4 in the championship game of the Ozarks Classic Softball Tournament at Equity Bank Sports Complex in Harrison on Saturday.

Morgan Uher (4 for 5, 3 runs scored) had a double and Mallory Sills (3 for 4, 3 RBIs, double, triple) scored four runs to help the Lady Cardinals (6-1, 0-0) overcome a 3-2 deficit at the end of the first inning. Sills tripled in the fifth inning, doubled in the second inning, and singled in the first inning. She also walked once.

The Lady Cardinals grabbed a 2-0 lead in the opening at-bat of the contest.

In the top of the first inning Isabella Hulsey's groundout drove in a run and Amia Carr singled to drive in a run.

Valley Springs answered and went ahead 3-2 in the bottom of the first inning. Landrey King (1 for 2, RBI, walk) doubled, Allison Dillion (1 for 3, RBI) singled, and senior outfielder Taylor Bundy walked to load the bases. Jaylin Thrash (0 for 1, RBI) walked scoring one run.

The Lady Cardinals took control in the top of the second by scoring 5 runs on 5 hits to retake the lead and go ahead 7-3. Sills contributed an RBI double.

The Lady Tigers got a run in the bottom of the second, but couldn't get any closer than 7-4.

Farmington pushed 2 runs across in the third after Valley Springs committed an error to extend its lead to 9-4.

The Lady Cardinals scored 8 runs on 5 hits in the top of the fifth. Kinley Meek (1 for 3, 2 RBIs, run scored) doubled. Three runs wound up scoring on the play. Destiny Martinez (1 for 3, 2 RBIs) also doubled and drove in 2 runs. Sills smashed a bases-clearing triple.

Kennedy Griggs (5-1) earned the win for Farmington. She allowed 4 runs (3 earned) on 4 hits in 5 innings while striking out 4 batters with 4 walks while facing 24 batters.

Starter Stevie Jennings took the loss for Valley Springs. Farmington chased her after she surrendered 7 runs (4 earned) on 8 hits in one and two-thirds innings. Jennings had 1 strikeout and no walks. Camie Moore threw 3.1 innings in relief for the Lady Tigers, giving up 10 runs on 6 hits. She struck out three, issued 3 walks and hit 2 batters.

The Lady Cardinals recorded 14 hits in the game. Farmington batters achieved a number of quality at-bats and capitalized upon 5 walks.