Lady Cardinals in a groove

FARMINGTON -- Softball coach Jason Shirey was frustrated with Farmington's lack of resilience in a 4-1 season-opening loss at Fayetteville on March 4, but, boy, did he see improvement the next day.

The Lady Cardinals (6-1) rallied from a 3-0 first inning deficit at Lincoln on March 5 and won 9-6 in response to Jason Shirey and his staff's pep talk. Whatever was said roused a sleeping lion.

"That was something that was maybe a little bit frustrating ... with the way we were in Fayetteville. We didn't see the same kind of competitiveness, but we saw that ... [at Lincoln]," Jason Shirey said. "We challenged our seniors to take that lead and just demand that from everybody."

The Lady Cardinals have been on a roll ever since, winning their own tournament previously know as the Farmington Invitational, now the 4A Foray, and a tournament at Harrison over spring break to post six straight wins coming into Monday, March 25.

Two players still in basketball missed the season-opener at Fayetteville, senior center fielder Reese Shirey, the coach's daughter, and junior pitcher Morgan Uher. Each brings significant momentum with them into softball coming off the incredible high of winning a second straight Class 4A girls basketball state championship with a dominating 58-31 mercy-rule victory over Morrilton in the finals March 7 at Bank OZK Arena in downtown Hot Springs.

"I was so happy, all the time, dedication and work put into this [basketball] season just really paid off at the end," Uher said.

Uher maintained dual workouts over the school year to ensure she adequately prepared herself for softball.

"I love softball so I've been working since basketball season started so coming in I was just ready to get on the field and contribute to my team," Uher said.

Reese Shirey played left field for the first seasons of her career, but switched to center field as a senior. She said it's not much of a change athletically, just a different station with the same responsibilities.

"It's a little bit more communication, but my teammates helped me to adapt to it really quickly. They're great," Reese Shirey said.

Reese Shirey was honored as the Most Valuable Player of the Class 4A State basketball tournament.

"I wasn't really expecting it, but I couldn't do anything without my teammates and I think they make it worthwhile," Reese Shirey said.

Reese empathizes with Farmington's boys basketball team, who worked hard to reach the finals but lost 71-56 to Little Rock Christian and finish as Class 4A State Runner-up.

"The time and effort that all of them spend in the gym is crazy. They are such a tight-knit group and they worked so hard and to see them fall short is hard, but I know they had a good run and they played as hard as they could," Reese Shirey said.