Learning pioneer games

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Mattison Griffin, interpreter with Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park, teaches children some pioneer games Wednesday, March 20, as one of many activities scheduled at the park during Spring Break. Here, the children jumped rope using rope that would have been used during Civil War times, not a nylon one used by children today. Griffin also demonstrated how to use wooden stilts, to roll large wood hoops on the ground and how to use two sticks to throw and catch a hoop, called "Game of Graces."

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Henry Woods, 8, of Bentonville (left), Jonathan Burke, 11, of Cabot, and Freyja Steelman, 7, of Fayetteville, race using feed sacks during a Pioneer Games activity at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park on March 20, 2024.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader The Burke family of Cabot spent their Spring Break visiting five state parks in the area while using a cabin at Fort Smith State Park as their base for the week. They all tried their hand at jumping rope while learning about Pioneer Games at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park on March 20: Joshua Burke (left), Bryce Burke and Sharla Burke.

