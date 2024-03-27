March is National Nutrition Month

PINE BLUFF-- Each year in March, health and nutrition professional dietitians and nutritionists come together to highlight National Nutrition Month, said Dr. Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

"During this time, professionals provide creative tips and knowledge to increase awareness about the importance of good nutrition for their families, friends, patients and community," Dr. Henson said. "It's also a time for individuals to focus on making informed food choices and sound eating and physical activity lifestyle changes."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture provide the following suggestions to kick off healthy habits.

Start small: Individuals can start by embracing more fruits and vegetables in their meals. Cut back on fats and sugary beverages and try low-sodium foods.

Eat healthy snacks: Try to replace unhealthy snacks with healthier ones such as carrot sticks, orange or apple slices, dried fruits or nuts.

Drink more water: Drink water throughout the day and with meals. Not only is water healthy but it can fill you up.

Plan meals: Plan weekly meals ahead of time by creating a menu list for each meal. Doing this can help you see what you need to include for the MyPlate food groups.

Read nutrition fact labels: Compare ingredients for different food products when shopping. Select products that are lower in sodium, saturated fat and added sugars.

Use MyPlate tools: MyPlate has a variety of recipes and tools to help you create healthy meals from all the food groups. Visit the MyPlate website for more resources at https://www.myplate.gov/

"Jumpstart National Nutrition Month by eating smart, monitoring calorie consumption and watching portion sizes," Henson said. "As a guide, start utilizing MyPlate and by reading nutrition fact labels resources."