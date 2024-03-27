Restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items. Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

March 11

Frederick's One Stop

103 N. Pittman St., Prairie Grove.

Priority violations: A roll of antacids expired 12/23. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: The floor at the pizza prep and ice cream station needs repair to close gaps.

From Caterpillars To Butterflies Christian Daycare

802 S. Mock St., Prairie Grove.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: Sliced turkey in the fridge was not date-marked. Core violations: At least one employees who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. There were no paper towels at the handwash sink.

Taco Bell

1030 E. Parks St., Prairie Grove.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: Facility could not produce an employee foodborne illness reporting policy. Core violations: The retail food permit was in the office.

March 12

Vito's Italian Ristorante

121 N. Pittman St., Prairie Grove.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: There were some flies in the facility due to propped open doors for workers. Core violations: At least one employees who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Shelves above prep 1 in the kitchen were stained/sealed on the top, but the bottom and edges were bare wood. One rack in the kitchen was bare wood. Silicon seal where the walk-in coolers meet the wall was cracking.

La Villa Mexican Restaurant

111 W. Bean St., Lincoln.

Priority violations: In the walk-in, whole muscle beef was at 48 degrees, salsa was at 48 degrees, raw fish was at 53 degrees, far ground beef was at 62 degrees and a T-bone steak was at 55 degrees. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Ms. Nikki's Daycare

101 W. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Daylight can be seen between the doorframe and wall. Permit expired 08/31/2023.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period: Prairie Grove Senior Activity & Wellness Center, 475 Ed Staggs Drive, Prairie Grove; Yummy Yang's, 12409 Arkansas 59 South, Lincoln.