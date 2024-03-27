Spring break or spring training?

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Last week represented spring break for many high school athletes and coaches across Arkansas, but for Prairie Grove baseball it was more of a combination with spring training.

Coach Mitch Cameron and his fundraising initiatives provided the Prairie Grove baseball team with an unforgettable experience over spring break by organizing a trip to Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

A Monday, March 18, social media post by PG Dugout Club Tigers Baseball listed what it took to make the excursion possible, "The team is enjoying Fort Lauderdale thanks to hard work, fundraising and sponsor support."

That day the Tigers watched a spring training Major League baseball game between the Cardinals and Astros.

The shorthanded Tigers played in a tournament and took three losses. The competition proved tough on that stage with the Tigers facing strong arms.

Prairie Grove's first game on Monday, March 18 against ABF Academy, out of Homestead, Fla., was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning when the Bandits (5-3) scored 4 runs on a grand slam by Carlos Infante (2 for 3, 4 RBIs). They tacked on 2 more in the sixth on a hit by Mason Porven (1 for 3, 2 RBIs) while shutting out the Tigers behind the pitching of starter Yoldi Martinez (4 innings, 4 hits, 0 runs, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks) until Prairie Grove scored a pair of runs in the top of the seventh off reliever Brandon Amador (2 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 3 walks). The Tigers couldn't sustain their rally and lost 6-2.

The Bandits recorded 7 hits against Prairie Grove.

The second game of the Florida Tournament on Tuesday, March 19, pitted Prairie Grove against St. John Paul II Academy out of Boca Raton, Fla. The Tigers took an 11-1 run-rule loss in six innings. The Eagles (6-5-1) dominated with the pitching of senior Alberto Medina, who allowed 1 run on 3 hits with 7 strikeouts in 5.1 innings of work. Junior Vinny Blair worked 1.2 innings and struck out two for the save.

Prairie Grove committed 2 errors and hit 2 batters with a pitch, yet managed to strand a whopping 20 base runners. Seven strikeouts by the Tigers helped, but the Eagles spread out 11 hits between 8 batters. Nicolas Zabala (3 for 4, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs scored) and Connor Cavo (2 for 3, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored) each had multiple hits while Lincoln Dorland (1 for 4) had a double.

On Wednesday, March 20, Prairie Grove lost 9-3 to Seminole Ridge, of Loxahatchee, Fla.

That same day a social media post by PG Dugout Club Tigers Baseball summed up the trip, "These boys had five days of baseball, beaches, and time to make some great memories. We were down a few players due to the stomach bug but proud of our team. Traveling home ... and ready for conference play to start next week."

Seniors on the team were making their second trip to Florida during spring break, having went in 2022. Fans expressed gratitude to parents and players for their hard work and dedication to fundraising with a special thank you to Coach Cameron and assistant coach Nick Sugg for giving these boys an opportunity to make memories of a lifetime while team building with a punch line, "Another good day to be a Tiger!"