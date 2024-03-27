Tiger alumni establish legacy

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Three different pitchers developed by Prairie Grove skipper Mitch Cameron between 2008 and 2015 ascended up the ranks into professional baseball establishing a tremendous legacy for the program.

Cameron's maintained relationships and monitored each's progress rooting for Jalen Beeks, Ty Tice and Logan Gragg as one by one they've journeyed through the minor leagues facing various levels of competition.

Over the offseason Beeks was inducted into Prairie Grove's Hall of Pride, an honor that brought back cherished memories for Cameron and many fans of Tiger athletics.

"Oh man, that's awesome. He deserves it. He was a heckuva basketball player and a great baseball player and even better person. If there's one thing that circumferences that it's Jalen Beeks and so it was really exciting to see it," Cameron said.

The same accolade figures to be in the future for both Tice, also a skilled basketball player, and Gragg as well. Both of whom excelled on the mound for the Tigers following in the footsteps of Beeks.

Cameron recently offered insight into the three Prairie Grove alumni gone pro.

Jalen Beeks

Beeks (Class of 2011) transferred from Crowder College in Neosho, Mo. to the University of Arkansas where he made a name for himself as a left-handed pitcher. This season, Beeks switches from a career long stint in the American League that began with the Boston Red Sox drafting him in the 12th round of as the 374th overall pick in 2014, and his trade to Tampa Bay. Beeks was released by the Rays after the 2023 season. The Colorado Rockies of the National League claimed him off waivers on Nov. 6, 2023. One dynamic from that event means Beeks might possibly have to bat.

"I haven't even talked to him about that side of it. I know he was excited to go out to Colorado to get a fresh start, to get a new start and pitch out there. I've seen his last few outings [as of March 13] and he's looked really well since going out there," Cameron said.

Beeks' Major League debut occurred on June 7, 2018, at Boston's historic Fenway Park. He started against the Detroit Tigers, took a loss, then appeared in 5 Major League games all credited to Beeks as wins with the Rays after his trade for right-hander Nathan Eovaldi on July 25, 2018.

In 2019, Beeks posted a 6-3 record for the Rays. His Major League appearances dropped from 33 in 2019 to 12 in 2020. He was injured and missed the 2021 season, but made a career high 42 appearances for the Rays in 2022 with a 2-3 record, 7 starts, 2 saves, and a career best 2.80 ERA. Beeks' career record stood at 16-11 coming into the 2024 season with 131 Major League appearances, 19 starts, 5 saves, and a 4.38 ERA.

The 5-feet-11 Beeks has bulked up to 215 pounds, increasing his strength and stamina. As of Saturday, Beeks hadn't been involved in any decisions during spring training. His numbers show a 3.24 ERA with 9 appearances, 8.1 innings of work, 5 strikeouts and a 1.20 WHIP.

Ty Tice

Tice (Class of 2014) went to the University of Central Arkansas at Conway on a baseball scholarship and was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 16th round as the 489th overall pick in 2017. The 5-feet-9, 185-pound Tice made his Major League debut with the Blue Jays on April 9, 2021, throwing two shutout innings against the Los Angles Angels. In a storyline uncannily parallel to his cousin, Beeks, Tice was traded to the Atlanta Braves after making his Major League Debut.

He split the 2021 season between Toronto's Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo (New York) Bisons, Atlanta's Triple-A affiliate, the Gwinnett (Georgia) Stripers, and the Reno Aces, a Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In 2022, Tice found himself playing for the Amarillo Sod Poodles, a Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was released, but resigned with the Atlanta Braves and assigned to Atlanta's Double-A affiliate, the Mississippi Braves, of Pearl, Miss., a suburb of Jackson, before returning to Gwinnett in 2023.

Tice received an early Christmas present when the Nationals signed him as a free agent on Dec. 18, 2023.

"Another one, who got a change of scenery. He's able to go to Washington and throw some innings out there. I know he's trying to get back into the show. His stuff looks really good this spring, I can tell you that when he came out and threw to our guys. His stuff probably looks the best I've seen him yet, so I definitely think he's ready to go," Cameron said.

Tice is currently assigned to the Rochester Red Wings, a Triple A affiliate of the Washington Nationals based in Rochester, N.Y., competing in the International League East.

Logan Gragg

Like Beeks, Gragg (Class of 2016) began his collegiate career at a junior college, Connors State, of Warner, Okla., before jumping to the Division 1 ranks at Oklahoma State. At 6-feet-5, 200 pounds, Gragg's physical stature drew the attention of professional scouts and he was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 8th round as the 245th overall pick in 2019.

In five minor league seasons, Gragg's compiled a 13-22 record with 99 appearances, 62 starts, a 4.57 ERA, 372 innings pitched, and 323 strikeouts with 8 saves in 11 chances. He concluded the 2023 season with the Memphis Redbirds, a Triple-A affiliate of St. Louis.

Cameron was optimistic after watching Gragg throw against the Prairie Grove baseball team during the offseason.

"Logan, he came out here a lot, too, and I know his fast ball is plus, plus this year. He's working on a cutter and change. Those pitches were really good as well. He made it to Triple A. He's ready to get back. He feels like this is his year to make it all the way up and I definitely think he's got the chance," Cameron said.

One week after the interview with Cameron, Gragg was released by the Springfield Cardinals, the Double-A affiliate of St. Louis, on Wednesday, March 20, but the Tiger faithful don't believe that will be the end of the story.