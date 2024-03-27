What’s Happening

Following are some activities or events happening in western Washington County.

FARMINGTON

Farmington High to present The Little Mermaid

Farmington High School's Theater Department will present Disney's The Little Mermaid at 7 p.m., April 5; 5 p.m., April 6; and 2 p.m., April 7 at the Performing Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased at the door, $10 for adults, $5 for students.

FIRE DEPARTMENT PANCAKE BREAKFAST

Farmington Fire Department will have its annual pancake breakfast, 6-10 a.m., Saturday, April 13 at the fire station, 372 W. Main St. Cost is $5.

LINCOLN

Lincoln Library Activities

Storytime for ages 3 and up is held 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Lincoln Public Library. It includes crafts and stories each week.

PRAIRIE GROVE

NONPROFIT RESOURCE EXPO

The Prairie Grove Nonprofit Resource Expo, sponsored by 2nd Saturday Trades Day, will be held noon to 4 p.m., April 13, at American Legion Post 146. Drop by to learn about the nonprofit community resources available to Prairie Grove. Non-profits will be onhand to share information about their organizations.