Council Rezones Property For Distillery
PRAIRIE GROVE -- The building that once housed Country Lane Liquor on U.S. Highway 62B in Prairie Grove will be used as a micro-distillery to produce honeyberry and blackberry gin, according to Hare Delafield with Berries Unlimited. Continue reading...
Firefighters Respond To House Fire
FARMINGTON -- Farmington, Wedington and Fayetteville fire departments responded to a house fire Thursday that started in the master bathroom on the second floor, according to Mark Cunningham, Farmington fire chief. Continue reading...
Everything We Need To Know Can Be Found In The Book
The last time I saw my grandfather, Stanford Linzey, he was 96 years old. I asked him: "Grandpa, what is the most important thing in life? I want to pass your thought on to my children as part of their family heritage." Continue reading...
Eternal Power Is Found In Only One God-Given Name
When God is going to do a wonderful thing, He begins with a difficulty. When He is going to do a VERY wonderful thing, He begins with an impossibility! Continue reading...
Looking Back, Reflecting Upon The Future
Recently I wrote a note to some individuals who are former colleagues of mine; individuals that I am glad to consider friends, and I wish to share it with you below. Some of it is very personal and I hope you don't mind. I worked the past 15 years as a school principal, (the most recent seven in Jefferson City, Mo.) and there were times in which it was very stressful. At the end of June, I retired out of the Missouri public education system and moved to Northwest Arkansas. I did that with the intention of jumping right back into an educational position when the opportunity is right. In the meantime, I have spent the most recent six months reading, resting, and preparing for whatever comes next. Here is what I shared: Continue reading...
Wealth Is More Than Having Money
In the United States, a new president takes charge on the 20th. Donald Trump was the pit bull of presidential contenders, surprising everybody, especially liberals. He showed us a reality-TV fight-to-the-finish victory; a cage-match, kick-boxer kind of win. Now he brings us along for the ride while he settles down to govern. Continue reading...
Friendship And Loyalty Hallmarks Of Philip Taldo
The only surprise to Gov. Asa Hutchinson's naming long-time friend, high school classmate and Springdale businessman Philip Taldo to the Arkansas Highway Commission was simply -- what took so long? Continue reading...
Vocal Leader
DOBBS IS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR AT LINCOLN
LINCOLN -- A year ago Lexington Dobbs attended a recruiting and skills camp under the direction of Ouachita Baptist head softball coach Mike McGhee. Continue reading...
Farmington Seventh Grade Enjoyed Unbeaten Season
FARMINGTON -- The seventh-grade Farmington football team coached by Spencer Adams and assisted by Ronnie Davis went undefeated during the 2016 season, beginning with a decisive 38-14 victory over rival Prairie Grove on Sept. 1. Continue reading...
OBU Holds Winter Softball Camp
The Ouachita Baptist softball program will hold a winter camp on Saturday, Jan. 21. According to the university's website, the event will be a recruiting and skills camp instructed by OBU coaching staff under the direction of Ouachita Baptist head coach Mike McGhee. The recruiting and skills camp will include detailed instruction covering all aspects of competitive softball including: offensive drills, infield drills, outfield drills, catching and pitching. The camp is open to high school players, grades 9 - 12. Check-in is at 8:30 a.m. with the camp to be conducted from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The cost of attending the one-day camp is $50, which includes lunch. Locations for the winter camp will be on the OBU campus at Sully Anderson Field and Crews Indoor Facility. Continue reading...
