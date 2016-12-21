One Dies In Raging Gas Fire

MULTIPLE AGENCIES RESPOND FOR HOURS

By Lynn Kutter ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Firefighters from multiple fire departments kept a steady stream of water on the natural gas fire that ignited Friday afternoon when a car hit a gas main on U.S. 62 in Farmington.
FARMINGTON -- The driver of the vehicle that struck a natural gas valve setting Friday afternoon died in the accident, Farmington police confirmed Saturday morning.

