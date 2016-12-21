Regional Transfit Offers Free Rides
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
To show appreciation for another great year of serving Northwest Arkansas, Ozark Regional Transit (ORT) is offering free-fare days for the upcoming Christmas holiday.
