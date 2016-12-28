First In Athletics, Academics, And Community
DISNEY SELECTED ATHLETE OF THE YEAR AT PRAIRIE GROVE
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
PRAIRIE GROVE -- George Washington was regarded as first in war, first in peace and first in the hearts of his countrymen.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.